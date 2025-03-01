Menu Explore
KRCL Result 2025 out at konkanrailway.com, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 01, 2025 04:36 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at konkanrailway.com.

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) released the results of various posts on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at konkanrailway.com.

The results of the following posts are out Senior Section Engineer, Station Master, Commercial Supervisor, Goods Train Manager, Technician-III, ESTM -III, Assistant Loco Pilot, Points Man and Track Maintainer. (HT file)
The results of the following posts are out Senior Section Engineer, Station Master, Commercial Supervisor, Goods Train Manager, Technician-III, ESTM -III, Assistant Loco Pilot, Points Man and Track Maintainer.

About the result:

The results of the following posts are out Senior Section Engineer, Station Master, Commercial Supervisor, Goods Train Manager, Technician-III, ESTM -III, Assistant Loco Pilot, Points Man and Track Maintainer.

Direct Link to check KRCL Result 2025

The computer based test for the above posts was conducted from 13/1/2025 to 16/01/2025. After scrutiny, the provisional result of the computer based test was declared by the officials. The selected candidates will now proceed to the further selection process, i.e CBAT/ OMR Based Apritude Test, Physical Examination Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Steps to check KRCL Result 2025:

Visit the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) at konkanrailway.com

Look out for the link to check the CBT Results in the recruitment section and click it

A PDF will open with the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Verify your roll number from the list and save the page

Download the page for future purposes

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
