TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, here's direct link to apply for TG EAPCET

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 01, 2025 12:34 PM IST

The examination is scheduled for April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and May 2 to May 5 for Engineering courses.

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) commenced the TS EAMCET 2025 registration process on March 1, 2025, on the official website.

The examination for both the courses will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The examination for both the courses will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who would like to apply for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can visit the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in to submit their application forms.

About the exam:

The examination is scheduled for April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and May 2 to May 5 for Engineering courses.

Direct Link to apply for TS EAMCET 2025

The examination for both the courses will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Application fee details:

Interested candidates can submit their application by paying a fee of 900 for the Engineering course or Agriculture and Pharmacy course (for other category candidates) and 500 for SC/ST and PH candidates.

The application fee for both engineering and agriculture and pharmacy is 1000/- for SC/ST and PH and 1800/- for other category candidates.

The application fee can be paid online using a Credit Card / Debit Card / Net banking.

For more information, visit the official website.

