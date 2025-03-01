Menu Explore
TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to apply for TG EAPCET

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 01, 2025 12:18 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins today, March 1, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE begins the TS EAMCET 2025 registration process on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins today, here's how to apply for TG EAPCET (HT File)
TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins today, here's how to apply for TG EAPCET (HT File)

The registration process have not started yet. All those candidates who want to apply can follow the steps given here.

Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2025 

TS EAMCET 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TG EAPCET registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Engineering course or Agriculture and Pharmacy course is 900 for other category candidates and 500 for SC/ST and PH. The application fee for both engineering and agriculture and pharmacy is 1000/- for SC/ST and PH and 1800/- for other category candidates. The application fee can be paid online online using Credit Card / Debit Card / Net banking.

The examination will be held on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and May 2 to May 5 for Engineering courses. The examination for both the courses will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
