NCHM JEE 2025: Registration date extended till March 15, check notice at nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for NCHM JEE 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of NCHM JEE at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/. NCHM JEE 2025: Registration date extended till March 15, check notice here

As per the official notice, the last date to register has been extended till March 15, 2025. The last date of successful transaction of fee is till March 15, 2025. The correction window will open from March 17 and will close on March 20, 2025.

NCHM JEE 2025: How to apply

To apply for NCHM JEE, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NCHM JEE at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.

2. Click on NCHM JEE registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held on April 27, 2025. The exam will comprise of questions which include- Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, English Language and Aptitude for the Service Sector.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) as per Central List, ₹700/- for Gen-EWS, ₹450/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD and Third gender.

NCHM JEE-2025 is an Examination for Admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across the Country for 2025- 26 Academic Session. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NCHM JEE.