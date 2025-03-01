Menu Explore
GATE Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 01, 2025 09:58 AM IST

GATE Answer Key 2025 objection window closes today, March 1, 2025. The direct link to raise objections is given here. 

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will close the GATE Answer Key 2025 objection window on March 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check and raise objections against the answer key through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today, direct link here

The provisional answer key was released on February 27, 2025.

Direct link to raise objections 

GATE Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

All the appeared candidates who want to raise objections can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. Click on candidate's portal link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. The answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and click on the answers you want to raise objections for.

6. Make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the objection window closes, the subject expert will review the objections and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The GATE 2025 result will be announced on March 19, 2025 and the scorecard will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025. The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

