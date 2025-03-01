Menu Explore
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 rescheduled date for 1 exam centre announced, admit card out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 01, 2025 08:22 AM IST

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 rescheduled date for 1 exam centre out. The admit card has also been released. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 rescheduled date for 1 exam centre. The admit card for the candidates who will appear for the exam from that exam centre in Assam have been released. Candidates can check the notice and admit card link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 rescheduled date, admit card out, link here

As per the official notice, the examination at Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, Assam will be held on March 2, 2025. The exam for Earth Sciences and Mathematical Sciences subject will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 pm.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam in 1 centre in Assam cancelled, new date, time, centre to be available shortly

The CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted in computer based test mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The Paper will be in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

The Agency has issued fresh admit cards to all such candidates who will appear for the examination.

The official notice reads, "Fresh Admit Cards are being issued to all such candidates and can be downloaded from the NTA website. Kindly note that your exam centre has also been changed, therefore check your fresh Admit Card carefully and reach the centre as per the centre address given in the Admit Card."

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: How to download admit card

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
