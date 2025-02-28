CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam in 1 centre in Assam cancelled, new date, time, centre to be available shortly

National Testing Agency, NTA has cancelled CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination in 1 exam centre in Assam. Candidates who want to check the official notice can find the notice on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam in 1 centre in Assam cancelled, new date soon

The examination held on February 28 in Assam Down Town University, Guwahati has been rescheduled due to technical glitch. The examination held in the subjects of Earth Sciences and Mathematical Sciences on February 28 has been cancelled by the Agency.

As per the official notice, the new date, time and centre details will be communicated shortly.

The CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted in computer based test mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The Paper will be in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: How to download notice

To download the exam cancellation notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET cancellation notice link.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the examination is over, the Agency will release the provisional answer key. The objection window will also open with the release of the answer key. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key, on payment of Rs. 200/- per challenged question, as a nonrefundable processing fee.The final answer key will be released after the objection window closes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.