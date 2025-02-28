Reliance Foundation announces results for postgraduate scholarships, here's where to check

On the occasion of National Science Day, Reliance Foundation has announced the results of its postgraduate scholarships for the year 2024-25. The scholarships are offered to 100 first-year students in India pursuing degrees in engineering, technology, energy, and life sciences. These scholarships provide financial assistance, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to research and industry exposure. (reliancefoundation.org)

Students who have applied for postgraduate scholarships can check their results on reliancefoundation.org, logging in through their 17-digit application number or registered email ID. The application status is categorised as 'Shortlisted', 'Waitlisted', or 'Not Shortlisted'.

Speaking on the announcement, a spokesperson from Reliance Foundation said, "On National Science Day, we celebrate the power of knowledge and innovation. At Reliance Foundation, we are committed to supporting young talent who will shape India's future in science and technology."

"The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholars represent the spirit of curiosity and excellence, and we are proud to enable their journey of discovery and impact. Past scholars of Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships have been placed in reputed companies across the world, whilst others have realised their potential in research and hope to work towards putting India on the global map with their contributions," the spokesperson said in a release.

These scholarships provide financial assistance, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to research and industry exposure. The eligible fields include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Sciences (CS), mathematics and computing, various engineering disciplines, renewable and new energy, and life sciences.

The selection process has identified a cohort of scholars from 44 leading institutions across India. These individuals, pursuing advanced studies in the eligible fields mentioned above, have demonstrated exceptional academic performance.

The postgraduate scholarships match the broader vision of the Reliance Foundation to strengthen India's education ecosystem by fostering talent and encouraging cutting-edge research. The scholarship programme aims to encourage future scientists, engineers, and innovators.

"In December 2024, Reliance Foundation selected 5,000 scholars for the Reliance Foundation undergraduate scholarships 2024-25 cohort. Reliance Foundation encourages scholars to develop leadership qualities and contribute to society by participating in social initiatives and volunteer work," the release said.

The Dhirubhai Ambani scholarships, launched in 1996, and the Reliance Foundation scholarships, launched in 2020, have reached over 28,000 youth across India to date, enabling them to pursue higher education.