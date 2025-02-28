Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reliance Foundation announces results for postgraduate scholarships, here's where to check

ANI |
Feb 28, 2025 06:05 PM IST

Students who have applied for postgraduate scholarships can check their results on reliancefoundation.org.

On the occasion of National Science Day, Reliance Foundation has announced the results of its postgraduate scholarships for the year 2024-25. The scholarships are offered to 100 first-year students in India pursuing degrees in engineering, technology, energy, and life sciences.

These scholarships provide financial assistance, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to research and industry exposure. (reliancefoundation.org)
These scholarships provide financial assistance, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to research and industry exposure. (reliancefoundation.org)

Students who have applied for postgraduate scholarships can check their results on reliancefoundation.org, logging in through their 17-digit application number or registered email ID. The application status is categorised as 'Shortlisted', 'Waitlisted', or 'Not Shortlisted'.

Children's Day 2024: List of scholarships to help students to achieve their dreams

Speaking on the announcement, a spokesperson from Reliance Foundation said, "On National Science Day, we celebrate the power of knowledge and innovation. At Reliance Foundation, we are committed to supporting young talent who will shape India's future in science and technology."

"The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholars represent the spirit of curiosity and excellence, and we are proud to enable their journey of discovery and impact. Past scholars of Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships have been placed in reputed companies across the world, whilst others have realised their potential in research and hope to work towards putting India on the global map with their contributions," the spokesperson said in a release.

IIT Madras scholarship programmes every engineering aspirant needs to know, check list here

These scholarships provide financial assistance, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to research and industry exposure. The eligible fields include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Sciences (CS), mathematics and computing, various engineering disciplines, renewable and new energy, and life sciences.

The selection process has identified a cohort of scholars from 44 leading institutions across India. These individuals, pursuing advanced studies in the eligible fields mentioned above, have demonstrated exceptional academic performance.

The postgraduate scholarships match the broader vision of the Reliance Foundation to strengthen India's education ecosystem by fostering talent and encouraging cutting-edge research. The scholarship programme aims to encourage future scientists, engineers, and innovators.

List of scholarships to consider to help students make their dreams come true

"In December 2024, Reliance Foundation selected 5,000 scholars for the Reliance Foundation undergraduate scholarships 2024-25 cohort. Reliance Foundation encourages scholars to develop leadership qualities and contribute to society by participating in social initiatives and volunteer work," the release said.

The Dhirubhai Ambani scholarships, launched in 1996, and the Reliance Foundation scholarships, launched in 2020, have reached over 28,000 youth across India to date, enabling them to pursue higher education.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On