SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 out at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to download the admit cards. SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Live Updates Through the recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 600 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation.(HT file)

About the exam:

Through the recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 600 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced for candidates on December 27, 2024, and concluded on January 19, 2025.

Exam Pattern:

The preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will have 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for a maximum of 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour.

Negative Marks:

According to the official website, there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests.

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Steps to download the SBI PO Prelims 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the SBI PO admit card link available under the careers link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

