New Delhi220C
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
    SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check hall tickets when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Feb 27, 2025 11:26 AM IST
    SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: Probationary Officers hall ticket not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
    SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: How to check hall tickets when out

    SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: State Bank of India is yet to release SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025. When released, candidates appearing for the written preliminary examination for Probationary Officer posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The tentative dates for Preliminary examinations (online) for recruitment of probationary officers are- March 8, 16, 24, 2025....Read More

    The preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will have 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for maximum 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour.

    There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

    SBI will fill 600 posts of Probationary Officers posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The registration process was started on December 27 and concluded on January 19, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2025 11:26 AM IST

    SBI PO prelims syllabus

    a. Arithmetic (35 marks): Questions on Number System, Whole Numbers, Decimal & Fractions and relationship between numbers, fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit & Loss, Discount, Use of Tables & Graphs, Mensuration, Time & Distance, etc.

    b. General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 marks): Questions on Analogies, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Spatial Orientation, Problem Solving Analysis, Judgement, Decision Making, Visual Memory, Discriminating observation, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal & Figure classification, Arithmetic number series, Non-verbal series, Coding and Decoding, Statement- Conclusion, Syllogistic reasoning, etc.

    c. General Awareness (50 marks): Questions will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the Environment around him/her and its application to society; to test knowledge of current Events and such matters of everyday observation and experience as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to Indian History, Art and Culture, Geography, Economics, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Sports, General Science, etc.

    Feb 27, 2025 11:22 AM IST

    SBI PO selection process

    The recruitment process will be held in three Phases viz. Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I (i.e. Preliminary Examination) will have to appear for Phase-II (i.e. Main examination). Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase III (i.e. Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview).

    Feb 27, 2025 11:19 AM IST

    Website to check for SBI PO Prelims admit card

    sbi.co.in

    Feb 27, 2025 11:16 AM IST

    How to check SBI PO prelims admit card?

    Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Click on SBI PO admit card link available under careers link.

    Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Feb 27, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    Check SBI PO registration dates

    The registration process started on December 27 and concluded on January 19, 2025.

    Feb 27, 2025 11:10 AM IST

    SBI PO 2025 vacancies to be filled

    Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill 600 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation.

    Feb 27, 2025 11:07 AM IST

    Negative markings for wrong answers

    There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

    Feb 27, 2025 11:04 AM IST

    SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam pattern

    The preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will have 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for maximum 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour.

    Feb 27, 2025 11:01 AM IST

    SBI PO Prelims 2025 tentative exam dates

    The tentative dates for Preliminary examinations (online) for recruitment of probationary officers are- March 8, 16, 24, 2025.

    Feb 27, 2025 10:58 AM IST

    Where to check SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 when out?

    When released, candidates appearing for the written preliminary examination for Probationary Officer posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Feb 27, 2025 10:53 AM IST

    SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 not out yet

    The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 have not been released yet. When released the hall ticket link can be downloaded from the website of SBI.

