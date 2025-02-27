SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check hall tickets when out
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: State Bank of India is yet to release SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025. When released, candidates appearing for the written preliminary examination for Probationary Officer posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The tentative dates for Preliminary examinations (online) for recruitment of probationary officers are- March 8, 16, 24, 2025.
The preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will have 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for maximum 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour.
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
SBI will fill 600 posts of Probationary Officers posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The registration process was started on December 27 and concluded on January 19, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
SBI PO prelims syllabus
a. Arithmetic (35 marks): Questions on Number System, Whole Numbers, Decimal & Fractions and relationship between numbers, fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit & Loss, Discount, Use of Tables & Graphs, Mensuration, Time & Distance, etc.
b. General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 marks): Questions on Analogies, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Spatial Orientation, Problem Solving Analysis, Judgement, Decision Making, Visual Memory, Discriminating observation, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal & Figure classification, Arithmetic number series, Non-verbal series, Coding and Decoding, Statement- Conclusion, Syllogistic reasoning, etc.
c. General Awareness (50 marks): Questions will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the Environment around him/her and its application to society; to test knowledge of current Events and such matters of everyday observation and experience as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to Indian History, Art and Culture, Geography, Economics, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Sports, General Science, etc.
SBI PO selection process
The recruitment process will be held in three Phases viz. Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I (i.e. Preliminary Examination) will have to appear for Phase-II (i.e. Main examination). Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase III (i.e. Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview).
Website to check for SBI PO Prelims admit card
sbi.co.in
How to check SBI PO prelims admit card?
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on SBI PO admit card link available under careers link.
Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Check SBI PO registration dates
The registration process started on December 27 and concluded on January 19, 2025.
SBI PO 2025 vacancies to be filled
Negative markings for wrong answers
SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam pattern
SBI PO Prelims 2025 tentative exam dates
Where to check SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 when out?
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 not out yet
The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 have not been released yet. When released the hall ticket link can be downloaded from the website of SBI.