SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check hall tickets when out

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card News 2025 Live: State Bank of India is yet to release SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025. When released, candidates appearing for the written preliminary examination for Probationary Officer posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The tentative dates for Preliminary examinations (online) for recruitment of probationary officers are- March 8, 16, 24, 2025.

The preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will have 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for maximum 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

SBI will fill 600 posts of Probationary Officers posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The registration process was started on December 27 and concluded on January 19, 2025.