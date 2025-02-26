Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed the TS EAMCET 2025 registration date. The registration date for TG EAPCET 2025 have been postponed and will now begin on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can find the direct link thrrough the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2025: TG EAPCET registration date postponed, check new date here

The official notice reads, "The commencement of submission of online applications for TG EAPCET - 2025 is postponed to 01-03-2025 (Saturday) instead of 25-02-2025 (Tuesday). The Detailed Notification and Instruction Booklet for TG EAPCET - 2025 will be available from 01-03-2025 onwards."

As per previous notification, the last date to register for TG EAPCET is April 4, 2025. The TS EAMCET hall ticket will be available on the website from April 19, 2025 onwards.

Assam CEE 2025 registration deadline extended to March 9, apply at astu.ac.in

The examination will be held on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and May 2 to May 5 for Engineering courses. The examination for both the courses will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET 2025: How to apply

All the eligible candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TG EAPCET registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS EAMCET, PGECET, ICET 2025 detailed schedules announced at tgche.ac.in; check application and exam dates

The application fee for Engineering course or Agriculture and Pharmacy course is ₹900 for other category candidates and ₹500 for SC/ST and PH. The application fee for both engineering and agriculture and pharmacy is ₹1000/- for SC/ST and PH and 1800/- for other category candidates. The application fee can be paid online online using Credit Card / Debit Card / Net banking.