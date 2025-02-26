Assam CEE 2025 registration deadline extended to March 9, apply at astu.ac.in

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has extended the registration deadline for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam up to March 9 at astu.ac.in. Assam CEE 2025 registration deadline extended to March 9 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Previously, the last date was February 27.

“As per the decision of 5th Cell committee Meeting of CEE-2025, held on 25th February, 2025, the last date for submission of online application forms is extended till 9 th March, 2025,” ASTU said in the notification.

The exam will be held on April 27, in a single shift of three hours duration, from 11 am to 2 pm. The admit card will be available for download from April 12 to 23, 2025.

The syllabus will be at per with the higher secondary level of the Assam State School Education Board.

Questions in the exam will be multiple-choice type.

The question paper will consist of questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each of the three sections will have 40 questions.

For each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded, and for each wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

Assam CEE 2025: How to apply for the exam

Candidates can apply for the examination by following these steps-

1. Visit the official ASTU website at astu.ac.in.

2. Click on the CEE 2025 online application form link.

3. Open the registration link.

4. Complete the registration process.

5. Login to your account and fill out the application form.

6. Upload documents and pay the exam fee.

7. Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The application fee is ₹1350 for all candidates. Payment can be made online through the online payment facility, which is available on the CEE 2025 login portal. The payment status will be successful after 48 hours.

If the payment status remains pending beyond 48 hours, candidates need to contact the helpline number available on the website immediately.

For more ASSAM CEE 2025 related details, candidates can check the official website of ASTU.