TS EAMCET, PGECET, ICET 2025 detailed schedules announced at tgche.ac.in; check application window, exam dates

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 04, 2025 08:16 AM IST

The application process for TS EAMCET 2025 will start on February 25. The deadline to submit forms without any late fee is April 4.

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously called TSCHE) has announced detailed schedule for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET/EAMCET) and two other entrance exams at tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET, PGECET, ICET 2025 detailed schedules announced at tgche.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
TS EAMCET, PGECET, ICET 2025 detailed schedules announced at tgche.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: TS EAMCET, other CET dates announced at tgche.ac.in, list here

The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will take place on April 29 and 30. The exam for the Engineering stream is scheduled for May 2 to 5, 2025.

The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will take place on April 29 and 30. The exam for the Engineering stream is scheduled for May 2 to 5, 2025.

The official notification will be published in newspapers on February 20.

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the test.

Check the TS EAMCET schedule here.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) for admission to MTech, ME, MPharm MPlg, MArch and PharmD(PB) courses is scheduled for June 16 to 19.

The online application process for this exam will start on March 17. The application deadline (without late fee) is May 19. The notification will be published in newspapers on March 12.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer this exam.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2025 for MBA and MCA admission will be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025.

The official notification will be released on March 6 and the registration-cum-application window will open on March 10.

The application deadline (without late fee) is May 3. The application fee is 750 for general category and 550 for SC, ST and differently-abled category candidates, organising institute Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgoda informed.

Here are the schedules of other entrance exams:

Name of the examCourseConducting universityDates
TS ECET2nd year lateral entry into B.E, B.Tech, B.PharmOsmania12th May 2025
TS EdCETB.EdKakatiya1st June 2025
TS PGLCETLLMOsmania6th June 2025
TS PGLCETLLM
TS PECETUG D.P.Ed & B.P.EdPalamuru11th to 14th June 2025 (Physical Efficiency & Skill Test)

Candidates should regularly visit the council's website for further updates.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Follow Us On