TS EAMCET, PGECET, ICET 2025 detailed schedules announced at tgche.ac.in; check application window, exam dates

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously called TSCHE) has announced detailed schedule for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET/EAMCET) and two other entrance exams at tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET, PGECET, ICET 2025 detailed schedules announced at tgche.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: TS EAMCET, other CET dates announced at tgche.ac.in, list here

The application process for TS EAMCET 2025 will start on February 25. The deadline to submit forms without any late fee is April 4.

The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will take place on April 29 and 30. The exam for the Engineering stream is scheduled for May 2 to 5, 2025.

The official notification will be published in newspapers on February 20.

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the test.

Check the TS EAMCET schedule here.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) for admission to MTech, ME, MPharm MPlg, MArch and PharmD(PB) courses is scheduled for June 16 to 19.

The online application process for this exam will start on March 17. The application deadline (without late fee) is May 19. The notification will be published in newspapers on March 12.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer this exam.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2025 for MBA and MCA admission will be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025.

The official notification will be released on March 6 and the registration-cum-application window will open on March 10.

The application deadline (without late fee) is May 3. The application fee is ₹750 for general category and ₹550 for SC, ST and differently-abled category candidates, organising institute Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgoda informed.

Here are the schedules of other entrance exams:

Name of the exam Course Conducting university Dates TS ECET 2nd year lateral entry into B.E, B.Tech, B.Pharm Osmania 12th May 2025 TS EdCET B.Ed Kakatiya 1st June 2025 TS PGLCET LLM Osmania 6th June 2025 TS PGLCET LLM TS PECET UG D.P.Ed & B.P.Ed Palamuru 11th to 14th June 2025 (Physical Efficiency & Skill Test) View All Prev Next

Candidates should regularly visit the council's website for further updates.