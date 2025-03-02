Tamil Nadu HSE +2 begins tomorrow, here are important points to remember ahead of examination

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu will be conducting the TN HSE +2 or Class 12 final examinations 2025 from Monday, March 3. The examination will begin from 10 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM on all days. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 examinations 2025 will begin from March 3. The exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. (Representative image)

Notably, students appearing in the examination are required to remember few important points beforehand so that they do not face any inconveniences on the day of examination.

For instance, students must mandatorily bring their Tamil Nadu HSE +2 admit cards on the day of the exam. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed entry into the examination hall.

Besides, students must also ensure they arrive early at the examination centre. It is advisable to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the commencement of the examination to avoid missing out on important instructions.

Also, students will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper. It is advised that they make the most of this time and plan their answers accordingly.

Worth mentioning here, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams 2025 will conclude on March 25.

Last year, the DGE TN declared the Class 12 results on May 6, 2024, wherein a total of 7,60,606 candidates had appeared for the board examination in the state.

An overall pass percentage of 94.56 per cent was registered last year. While girls secured 96.44 per cent the pass percentage of boys was 92.37%.

For more related details, students are advised to check the official website of DGE, TN.