CGBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10th, 12th admit cards out at cgbse.nic.in, direct link here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

About the exam:

The Class 10 board examination will commence on March 3 and will end on March 24, 2025. The Class 10 examination will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

The Class 12 board examination for all streams will begin on March 1 and will conclude on March 28, 2025. The Class 12 board exam will also be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

The Board will give 15 minutes to both Class 10 and 12 candidates to read the question paper on all exam days.

Steps to download CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards:

Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Look out for the link to download admit cards for class 10 or class 12 board exam 2025 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to furnish their login credentials

Admit card will appear on the screen on submitting the login credentials

Verify the details and save the page

Take a printout of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

