RPF Constable recruitment exam from today, admit card link and instructions for candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The exam will last 90 minutes, during which candidates need to attempt 120 questions. 

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment Exam: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will conduct the RPF Constable recruitment examination from today, March 2. The admit card download link is available on the official websites of RRBs.

RPF Constable recruitment exam from today, admit card link, instructions (Representational image)(Unsplash)
RPF Constable recruitment exam from today, admit card link, instructions (Representational image)(Unsplash)

RPF Constable admit card link

The exam will end on March 20. The test will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The exam will last 90 minutes, during which candidates need to attempt 120 questions. Each question carries one mark, and if the answer is wrong, a negative mark (one-third) will be applied.

No mark will be awarded or deducted if the question is not attempted.

Also read: RRB NTPC exam date news live updates

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment: Exam day instructions for candidates

  1. Candidates will be authenticated by Aadhaar in the exam centres prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. C
  2. Candidates who are found using unfair means such as forgery, impersonation, cheating, misconduct, use of banned items, etc. will be debarred from appearing in all examinations conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).
  3. Any use of unwarranted and unfair influence will result in the disqualification or debarment of the candidate concerned.
  4. Candidates must bring a copy of the photograph uploaded along with the application form and a printout of the admit card to the exam hall. They must read and follow the instructions given on the admit cards.
  5. RRBs have asked candidates to follow the official websites for any clarification/communication about the RPF recruitment examination.

RRB RPF Constable selection process

The RRB RPF Constable selection process comprises of the computer based test (CBT_, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) to the extent of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen as per merit.

For more details, candidates can check the official website.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
