RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule when out

Live

By

RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: UG, Graduate level exam schedule not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates and other details.

RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam dates when out

RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. When released, candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule on the regional RRB websites they have applied for. The official notice says that the examination dates will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned....Read More

The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024. RRB through this recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates and other details.