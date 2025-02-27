RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule when out
RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. When released, candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule on the regional RRB websites they have applied for. The official notice says that the examination dates will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned....Read More
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB through this recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates and other details.
RRB NTPC graduate level posts vacancy breakups
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies.
How to check RRB NTPC exam dates when announced?
Go to the official website of the RRB you have applied under
Open the exam date notification for NTPC graduate (CEN 05/2024) or UG (CEN 06/2024).
Download the PDF and check the exam dates.
Official websites of RRBs
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
RRB NTPC vacancy details
Check RRB NTPC UG level posts registration dates
RRB NTPC graduate level posts registration dates
About RRB NTPC admit card
What official notice says about exam dates?
Where to check RRB NTPC exam dates?
RRB NTPC exam dates not out yet
