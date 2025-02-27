Edit Profile
    Live

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Feb 27, 2025 3:04 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam dates when out
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. When released, candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule on the regional RRB websites they have applied for. The official notice says that the examination dates will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2025 3:04 PM IST

    RRB NTPC graduate level posts vacancy breakups

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies.

    Feb 27, 2025 3:01 PM IST

    How to check RRB NTPC exam dates when announced?

    Go to the official website of the RRB you have applied under

    Open the exam date notification for NTPC graduate (CEN 05/2024) or UG (CEN 06/2024).

    Download the PDF and check the exam dates.

    Feb 27, 2025 2:58 PM IST

    Official websites of RRBs

    RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

    RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

    Feb 27, 2025 2:55 PM IST

    RRB NTPC vacancy details

    Feb 27, 2025 2:51 PM IST

    Check RRB NTPC UG level posts registration dates

    For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Feb 27, 2025 2:49 PM IST

    RRB NTPC graduate level posts registration dates

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Feb 27, 2025 2:47 PM IST

    About RRB NTPC admit card

    The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Feb 27, 2025 2:44 PM IST

    What official notice says about exam dates?

    The official notice says that the examination dates will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs.

    Feb 27, 2025 2:41 PM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC exam dates?

    When released, candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule on the regional RRB websites they have applied for.

    Feb 27, 2025 2:39 PM IST

    RRB NTPC exam dates not out yet

    The RRB NTPC exam dates have not been released yet.

