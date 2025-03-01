RRB RPF Constable Exam 2025 begins tomorrow, key guidelines for candidates

Railway Recruitment Boards will conduct the RRB RPF Constable Exam from March 2, 2025, to March 20, 2025, in a computer based test mode. Registered candidates can download admit cards through the regional RRB websites under which they have applied. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The admit cards for the registered candidates were released on the official regional websites and registered candidates can download it through the regional RRB websites under which they have applied.

Exam Pattern:

The examination duration is 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked. Candidates shall be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. No mark shall be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

Key instructions for candidates appearing for the exam:

Candidates who are found using unfair means of any kind such as forgery, impersonation, cheating, misconduct, use of banned items, etc will be debarred from appearing in all the examinations of RRBs.

Any use of unwarranted and unfair influence to further undue interests in respect of the recruitment process will lead to the disqualification or debarment of the candidate concerned.

Candidates are advised to consult only the designated website of RRB for any clarification/communication

Candidates must bring a copy of the same colour photograph that was uploaded in their online application during CBT/PET/PMTDV/ME.

During the examination, candidates must bring their e-call letters along with a valid original photo ID to the exam hall.

Selection Process:

The RRB RPF Constable selection process comprises of CBT, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV) to the extent of 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen as per merit.

