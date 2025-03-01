CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: Where, how to apply for CUET UG when registration begins

CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: Where to apply for when registration begins

CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released CUET UG Registration 2025 dates. When released, candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can check it on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and also on CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Along with the registration dates, the information bulletin will also be released which will have details about registration dates, exam dates, application fee, eligibility and more....Read More

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The examination will be conducted on multiple days in two or three shifts per day, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.A candidate can choose up to 6 Subjects for taking the Exam.

Candidates can apply for CUET UG 2025 examination through these steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

2. Click on CUET UG Registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.