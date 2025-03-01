CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: Where, how to apply for CUET UG when registration begins
CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released CUET UG Registration 2025 dates. When released, candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can check it on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and also on CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Along with the registration dates, the information bulletin will also be released which will have details about registration dates, exam dates, application fee, eligibility and more....Read More
The CUET UG 2025 exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The examination will be conducted on multiple days in two or three shifts per day, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.A candidate can choose up to 6 Subjects for taking the Exam.
Candidates can apply for CUET UG 2025 examination through these steps given here.
1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
2. Click on CUET UG Registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Items not allowed inside CUET UG 2025 exam centres
Candidates are not allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.
CUET UG 2025 counselling
Candidates who will be appearing in CUET (UG) - 2025 may participate in the Counselling/admission process of any University / Institution / Organization even though they have not applied for that University / Institution / Organization in the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2025.
What to do after CUET UG 2025 registration begins?
Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system- generated Application Number. The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create a password choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. After successful submission of the personal details, an Application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and will also be required for all future reference/correspondence. For subsequent logins, the candidate will be able to login directly with the respective systemgenerated Application Number and created Password.
CUET UG websites to check
nta.ac.in
exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
CUET UG syllabus
Language Subjects: Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary, and Narrative), Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary
Domain Subjects: As per the Class 12 syllabus only.
General Test: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics), Logical and Analytical Reasoning
CUET UG application fee
The application fee for 3 subjects is ₹1000/- for General (UR), ₹900/- for OBC)- (NCL) / EWS category, ₹800/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender and ₹4500/- for Centres outside India.
Use of scores of CUET UG
The scores/results of CUET (UG) - 2024 may be utilized by other organizations as per their eligibility criteria/norms/applicable regulations/guidelines/rules.
The University / Institution / Organization may admit any candidate who has appeared for CUET (UG) - 2024 irrespective of the fact that the candidate has chosen that University / Institution / Organization in the online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2024. Moreover, the candidate must fulfill the eligibility criteria for the Course where the admission is being taken.
Marking scheme of CUET UG 2025
i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
Dress code to appear for CUET UG 2025
a. Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.
b. Slippers, and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.
How to apply for CUET UG 2025?
CUET UG 2025 exam shift details
CUET UG 2025 exam to be held in these languages
Other details to be available with CUET UG 2025 registration dates
Where to check CUET UG 2025 registration dates?
CUET UG 2025 registration not started yet
CUET UG 2025 registration have not been started yet.