New Delhi250C
Saturday, Mar 1, 2025
    CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: Where, how to apply for CUET UG when registration begins

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 1, 2025 2:26 PM IST
    CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: NTA CUET UG registration not started yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: Where to apply for when registration begins

    CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released CUET UG Registration 2025 dates. When released, candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can check it on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and also on CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Along with the registration dates, the information bulletin will also be released which will have details about registration dates, exam dates, application fee, eligibility and more....Read More

    The CUET UG 2025 exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    The examination will be conducted on multiple days in two or three shifts per day, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.A candidate can choose up to 6 Subjects for taking the Exam.

    Candidates can apply for CUET UG 2025 examination through these steps given here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 1, 2025 2:26 PM IST

    Items not allowed inside CUET UG 2025 exam centres

    Candidates are not allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:23 PM IST

    CUET UG 2025 counselling

    Candidates who will be appearing in CUET (UG) - 2025 may participate in the Counselling/admission process of any University / Institution / Organization even though they have not applied for that University / Institution / Organization in the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2025.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:20 PM IST

    What to do after CUET UG 2025 registration begins?

    Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system- generated Application Number. The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create a password choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. After successful submission of the personal details, an Application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and will also be required for all future reference/correspondence. For subsequent logins, the candidate will be able to login directly with the respective systemgenerated Application Number and created Password.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:18 PM IST

    CUET UG websites to check

    nta.ac.in

    exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

    Mar 1, 2025 2:15 PM IST

    CUET UG syllabus

    Language Subjects: Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary, and Narrative), Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary

    Domain Subjects: As per the Class 12 syllabus only.

    General Test: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics), Logical and Analytical Reasoning

    Mar 1, 2025 2:13 PM IST

    CUET UG application fee

    The application fee for 3 subjects is 1000/- for General (UR), 900/- for OBC)- (NCL) / EWS category, 800/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender and 4500/- for Centres outside India.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:11 PM IST

    Use of scores of CUET UG

    The scores/results of CUET (UG) - 2024 may be utilized by other organizations as per their eligibility criteria/norms/applicable regulations/guidelines/rules.

    The University / Institution / Organization may admit any candidate who has appeared for CUET (UG) - 2024 irrespective of the fact that the candidate has chosen that University / Institution / Organization in the online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2024. Moreover, the candidate must fulfill the eligibility criteria for the Course where the admission is being taken.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:08 PM IST

    Marking scheme of CUET UG 2025

    i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

    ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

    iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

    Mar 1, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    Dress code to appear for CUET UG 2025

    a. Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

    b. Slippers, and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:04 PM IST

    How to apply for CUET UG 2025?

    1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

    2. Click on CUET UG Registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

    4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:02 PM IST

    CUET UG 2025 exam shift details

    The examination will be conducted on multiple days in two or three shifts per day, depending on the number of candidates and their combinations.A candidate can choose up to 6 Subjects for taking the Exam.

    Mar 1, 2025 2:00 PM IST

    CUET UG 2025 exam to be held in these languages

    The CUET UG 2025 exam will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    Mar 1, 2025 1:57 PM IST

    Other details to be available with CUET UG 2025 registration dates

    Along with the registration dates, the information bulletin will also be released which will have details about registration dates, exam dates, application fee, eligibility and more.

    Mar 1, 2025 1:55 PM IST

    Where to check CUET UG 2025 registration dates?

    When released, candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can check it on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and also on CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

    Mar 1, 2025 1:54 PM IST

    CUET UG 2025 registration not started yet

    CUET UG 2025 registration have not been started yet.

    News education competitive exams CUET UG Registration News 2025 Live: Where, how to apply for CUET UG when registration begins
