CUET UG 2025 registration begins at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply for the test

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started registration for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the exam up to 11:50 pm on March 22. CUET UG 2025 registration live updates CUET UG 2025 registration begins at cuet.nta.nic.in(Official website, screenshot)

The exam will be held in May-June in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the schedule, the deadline for fee payment is March 23 (11:50 pm). The application form correction window will open on March 24 and close on March 26 (11:50 pm).

The exam will be held between May 8 and June 1, 2025. The paper-wise detailed schedule will be released later.

Admit card, exam city intimation slip, answer key and result dates will be announced later.

CUET UG 2025 application fee

Category Up to 3 subjects For each additional subject General (UR) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 400 OBC-NCL, EWS ₹ 900 ₹ 375 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender ₹ 800 ₹ 350 Centres outside India ₹ 4,500 ₹ 1,800 Prev Next

The details of the programmes offered by central and other participating universities are available on the NTA website. The agency has asked candidates to carefully read the eligibility/requirements of programmes offered by universities.

CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

How to apply for CUET UG 2025

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in. Open the registration link given under the candidate activity tab. Complete the registration process and login to your account. Fill out the application form, upload documents. Pay the exam fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

“Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only,” NTA said in the exam notification.

For any help, candidates can contact the NTA at 011- 40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.