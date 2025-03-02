CUET UG 2025 registration begins at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply for the test
National Testing Agency (NTA) has started registration for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the exam up to 11:50 pm on March 22. CUET UG 2025 registration live updates
The exam will be held in May-June in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
As per the schedule, the deadline for fee payment is March 23 (11:50 pm). The application form correction window will open on March 24 and close on March 26 (11:50 pm).
The exam will be held between May 8 and June 1, 2025. The paper-wise detailed schedule will be released later.
Admit card, exam city intimation slip, answer key and result dates will be announced later.
CUET UG 2025 application fee
|Category
|Up to 3 subjects
|For each additional subject
|General (UR)
|₹1,000
|₹400
|OBC-NCL, EWS
|₹900
|₹375
|SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender
|₹800
|₹350
|Centres outside India
|₹4,500
|₹1,800
The details of the programmes offered by central and other participating universities are available on the NTA website. The agency has asked candidates to carefully read the eligibility/requirements of programmes offered by universities.
CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
How to apply for CUET UG 2025
- Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Open the registration link given under the candidate activity tab.
- Complete the registration process and login to your account.
- Fill out the application form, upload documents.
- Pay the exam fee.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
“Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only,” NTA said in the exam notification.
For any help, candidates can contact the NTA at 011- 40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.