When will NTA release JEE Main session 2 admit card, exam city slip? Here’s what we know

National Testing Agency (NTA) has tentatively scheduled the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 between April 1 and 8, 2025. Application and correction windows for the test are over and next, the agency will release exam city intimation slips and admit cards. When will NTA release JEE Main session 2 admit card (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the JEE Main 2025 information bulletin, the exam city intimation slip will be released in the second week of March, and the admit card will be released three days before the exam date.

The exam city intimation slip informs candidates where their exam centres will be located so that they can plan their travel accordingly. This document is not required on the exam day.

The admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre. Candidates must bring the admit card and other required documents on the exam day.

How to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card, exam city slip when released

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 2 admit cad/exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page. Provide your application number, date of birth and log in. Check and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should read and ensure that the information mentioned on the document is correct. If there is any error, they should contact the NTA on the helpline numbers displayed on the official website and report it immediately.

The first session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted in January. The results for both papers (paper 1, BE/BTech and paper 2, BArch/BPlanning) have been announced.

JEE Main is a national-level examination used by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating institutions for admitting students to undergraduate engineering and allied courses.

It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use for their undergraduate admissions.