JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Correction window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on February 28, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Correction window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per the official notice, this opportunity is being given to all those candidates who have applied as a fresh candidate for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 (as well as for those candidates who had applied for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 and also registered for JEE Main 2025 Session 2).

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Details that can be changed or edited

Existing candidates are allowed to change or edit these details mentioned below:

1. Course (Paper)

2. Medium of Question Paper

3. State Code of Eligibility

4. Examination Cities as per the available options.

5. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

6. Gender

7. Category

8. Fee Payment

For new candidates, who applied for Session 2 only during the period from February 2 to February 25, 2025 are allowed to change/ add all the fields mentioned below.

1. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

2. State Code of Eligibility

3. Date of Birth

4. Gender

5. Category

6. Sub- category/ PwD

7. Signature

8. Paper

9. Examination City Selection (can change as per permanent and present addresses).

10. Medium of the examination (can change as per permanent and present addresses).

After the last date to make changes, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be held between April 1 to April 8, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.