CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam from tomorrow, important exam day guidelines all candidates should remember

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is set to conduct the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 examination from Friday, February 28, 2025. CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam: Check important exam day guidelines to be followed. (HT file)

On the first day, the examination will be conducted in two sessions for three hours. The first session will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second session will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.

As such, candidates who are appearing in the examination tomorrow need to adhere to some important instructions on the examination day as prescribed by the NTA. These instructions are as follows:

Candidates must go through all the instructions given on the admit card. They should bring a set of important documents to the exam centre on the day of examination. These include printed copy of the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card downloaded from NTA website, a passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the Centre, any one of the authorized Govt. photo IDs (must be original, valid and nonexpired), namely PAN card/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID/Passport/ Aadhar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhar Enrolment No/ Ration Card, PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category. Failure to bring the documents will deny entry to the candidates for appearing in the examination. Candidates should not be in possession of any material listed in the list of prohibited material. These may include any textual material, calculators, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables and electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, Blue-tooth devices, pager or any other electronic gadgets. Smoking, chewing gutka, spitting etc. in the exam hall is strictly prohibited. Instrument / geometry/ pencil box, handbag, purse or any kind of paper/ stationary, eatables / snacks and tea / coffee / cold drinks / water (loose or packed) , any metallic item are not allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates are not allowed to carry any baggage inside the exam centre, and NTA will not be responsible for any belongings stolen or lost at the premises. Candidates are required to report at the exam centre as per the time mentioned on the Admit Card so as to avoid crowding at the exam centre. Candidates must reach the test centres on or before the reporting time. Entry of the candidates into centre shall be stopped 30 mins before the start of the examination. Late entry to the exam premises is not permitted under any circumstances. Biometric information of all the candidates will be captured. Identity checks will be made upon arrival at the test centre to ensure that there are no unauthorized candidates appearing for the test. Therefore, candidates are required to cooperate with the security personnel for security checks. Candidates must show, on demand, the Admit Card for entry in the examination hall. A candidate who does not possess the valid Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Candidates are required to take their seat immediately after opening of the exam hall on their allotted seat. Any candidate found to have changed room/ hall or the seat on his/her own other than allotted would be considered as a case of unfair means and the candidature will be cancelled and no plea would be accepted. Candidates must sign and paste the photograph on the attendance sheet at the appropriate place. Candidates should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per the opted examination indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of question paper is other than the opted Examination, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned, states the NTA. All calculations/writing work are to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the centre in the exam hall, and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the invigilator on duty. No candidate, without the special permission of the Centre Superintendent or the Invigilator concerned, will leave his/ her seat or exam hall until the full duration of the paper is over. Only registered candidates will be allowed at the exam centre. Friends or relatives accompanying the candidates will not be allowed entry in the test centre under any circumstances or allowed to contact the candidate while the examination is going on. Candidates will need to appear at their own cost at the exam centre on date and time as indicated on their Admit Card issued by the NTA. No TA, DA or any accommodation facility will be admissible for appearing in JOINT CSIR- UGC NET December 2024 examination, stated the NTA,

Notably, the NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam on February 28, March 1 and March 2, 2025, for 6 subjects.

The admit card for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam was released on February 25, 2025 on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.