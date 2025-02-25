CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit cards out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download

The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card on the official website. Candidates must ensure that when they access their admit card, the details mentioned on the hall ticket has no errors. (ANI/For representation)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit cards to appear for the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

About the exam:

NTA is expected to conduct the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam on February 28, March 1 and March 2, 2025, for 6 subjects, as per the official notice.

Direct Link to download CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card

In order to download the admit cards, candidates need to furnish their login credentials like application number and date of birth details to access the admit card.

Candidates must ensure that when they access their admit card, the details mentioned on the hall ticket has no errors.

Also Read: NIT Rourkela develops an AI-powered model to improve diabetes management

CSIR-NET December 2024 admit card: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card download link.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: In-office or Remote, where does future of work lie and which is more beneficial? Forbes explains this tug of war