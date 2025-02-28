SSC CPO 2024 paper 2 exam city information out, admit card on March 6

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released exam city information for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs pepr 2 Examination (also called SSC CPO 2024 paper 2) at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the information using the login module on the official website. SSC CPO 2024 paper 2 exam city information released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The commission further informed that admit cards (admission certificates) for the SSC CPO paper 2 will be available tentatively from March 6.

“The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download w.e.f. 06.03.2025. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner,” SSC said.

“Candidates may note that this Admission Certificate will be retained by the invigilator at the examination centre as a record of Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to retain a copy of their Admission Certificate for future references,” it added.

SSC announced the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) result for CPO 2024 earlier this month.

After conducting the paper 1 exam, SSC shortlisted 83,614 unique candidates under various lists and called them for the PET/PST round.

Of them, 37,763 were absent, and four were temporarily unfit. A total of 21,661 candidates did not qualify.

A total of 24,190 candidates cleared the physical test round. They and are eligible to appear for the paper 2 exam. Of them, 1,954 are female and 22,236 are male candidates.

How to download SSC CPO admit card when released

Go to ssc.gov.in. Open the admit card tab. Select the exam name. Enter your login details. Submit and download the admit card.

The SSC CPO paper 2 is scheduled for March 8.

SSC CPO recruitment exam 2024 is for for 4187 vacancies. Of these, 125 are Delhi Police SI (Male) vacancies, 61 are Delhi Police SI (Female), and 4,001 are CAPF SI vacancies.