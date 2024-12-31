SSC CPO Exam 2024: SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Paper 2 exam date out at ssc.gov.in, check here

Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CPO Exam 2024 exam date. The date has been released for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Candidates who want to appear for the Paper 2 examination can check the official notice on the SSC website at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO Exam 2024: SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Paper 2 exam date released

The written test will be held on March 8, 2025. The examination will comprise of 200 questions from English language & Comprehension and the maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The questions will be of objective multiple-choice type. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II.

Questions in these components will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English Language and will be based on error recognition, filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles, etc.), Vocabulary, Spellings, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, Sentence Completion, Phrases and Idiomatic use of words, comprehension, etc.

SSC CPO Exam 2024: How to download notice

To download the official notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC CPO Exam 2024 exam date notice available on the home page.

A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CPO Paper I result was announced on September 2, 2024 and the final answer key was released on October 23, 2024.

This year, the commission will fill 4187 vacancies through the Delhi Police and CAPF SI recruitment examination, of which 125 will be for Delhi Police SI Males, 61 for Delhi Police SI Females, and 4001 for CAPF SI. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.