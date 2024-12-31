JAM 2025 admit card in January, here's how to download it when released

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) in “early January 2025”, according to the information available on the official website. JAM 2025 admit card will be released in early January, according to the information available on the official website (Representational image)(Unsplash)

When released, candidates can download the JAM 2025 admit card from the exam's official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

The application window for JAM 2025 was closed on October 18. The window to change exam cities, test papers, category, gender was closed on November 18.

The admission test will be conducted on February 2, 2024.

There will be seven subjects in the test- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The exam will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to download JAM 2025 admit card when released?

Go to the official website for JAM 2025, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. On the home page, the link to download the JAM 2025 admit card will be displayed. Open it. Provide the requested login details. Submit and download the admit card.

JAM 2025: Important dates candidates should know

Admit card: In early January 2025

JAM 2025 exam date: February 2 (Sunday)

Result date: March 19

Scorecard release date: March 25

Portal for admission opens: On April 2

JAM-qualified candidates can apply for admission to the following courses-

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree.

This time, around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes of the IITs will be filled through the test.