JAM 2025 schedule released, registration from September 3 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has published the detailed schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2025. The application process for JAM 2025 will start on September 3 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. JAM 2025 schedule released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

JAM 2025 important dates

JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website opens: September 3, 2024 (Tuesday)

Last date to apply: October 11 (Friday)

Last date to make corrections/changes: November 30

Availability of JAM admit cards: Early January 2025

Exam date: February 2, 2025 (Sunday)

Announcement of the result: March 16, 2025 (Sunday)

Availability of scorecards: March 25, 2025 (Tuesday)

Portal for admission opens on: April 2, 2025 (Wednesday)

The dates are tentative and subject to change, IIT Delhi said.

Check the complete schedule for JAM 2024 here.

This year, the test will be held for seven papers – Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to apply for the test.

There is no age limit for appearing in the examination.

The application fee of JAM 2024 is ₹900 for one and ₹1250 for two test papers for Female, SC, ST and PwD candidates.

For all others, the fee is ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.

JAM qualified candidates are eligible to take admission to the following courses-

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree.

Around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes of the IITs will be filled through the test.

To know further details about the exam such as eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus and previous years' question papers, candidates can check the official website.