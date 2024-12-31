GIC Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Manager released at gicre.in, download link here

General Insurance Corporation of India has released GIC Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Manager. Candidates who want to appear for Assistant Manager- Scale I Officers can download the admit card through the official website of GICRE at gicre.in. GIC Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Manager released, download link here

The Officer Scale I admit card will be available to candidates from December 30 to January 5, 2025 on the official website.

The online examination will be conducted on January 5, 2025. It will comprise 150 marks and 123 questions. The total test time will be 150 minutes: 30 minutes for PART A—Objective, 60 minutes for Part B—Objective, and 60 minutes for Part C (descriptive). Candidates will be shortlisted for a Group Discussion and interview on the basis of their overall marks scored in the objective and descriptive sections taken together against thefull marks of 150.

JAM 2025 admit card in January, here's how to download it when released

The Part B and Part C of examination shall be common for the candidates of all the streams. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked (in objective tests) by the candidates. For each wrong answer ¼ of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted from those obtained.

GIC Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Manager: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GICRE at gicre.in.

Click on GIC Admit Card 2024 for Assistant Manager link available on the careers page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 110 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on December 4 and concluded on December 19, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of General Insurance Corporation of India.