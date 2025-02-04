SSC CPO 2024 PET/PST result out at ssc.gov.in, 24,190 qualify for paper 2

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (also called SSC CPO 2024) at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO 2024 PET/PST result aoounced at ssc.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following the paper 1 exam, the commission shortlisted 83,614 unique candidates under various lists and called them for the PET/PST round. Of them, 37,763 were absent and four temporarily unfit. A total of 21,661 candidates did not qualify.

Candidates can check their results below using name or roll number-

SSC CPO result 2024 for PET/PST round (female candidates)

SSC CPO result 2024 for PET/PST round (male candidates)

The commission has announced that 24,190 candidates have cleared the physical test round and are eligible to appear for the paper 2 exam.

Of them, 1,954 are female and 22,236 are male candidates under various categories.

The result of 59 candidates have been kept withheld, the commission said.

The SSC CPO paper 2 is scheduled for March 8, and admission certificates (admit cards) will be issued in due course. The commission has asked candidates to follow the HQ (ssc.gov.in) and regional offices' websites regarding details of the admit card.

The commission is conducting the CPO recruitment exam 2024 for 4187 vacancies. Of these, 125 are Delhi Police SI (Male) vacancies, 61 are Delhi Police SI (Female), and 4,001 are CAPF SI vacancies.

Here is the result notification.