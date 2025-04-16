BPSC 70th CCE Mains Examinations 2025: Use of calculators permitted but with conditions, what official notice says

The Bihar Public Service Commission is set to conduct the BPSC 70th Mains examination from April 25, 2025. The commission has already released the admit cards for the examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of BPSC at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 70th CCE Mains Examinations 2025: Check what the commission said about the use of calculators. (Representative image/Unsplash)

Notably, the commission recently issued a notice wherein it explained on the use of calculators during the examination. As per the notice, the commission will allow use of ordinary calculators during the General Studies Paper I scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2025.

Besides, candidates can also use scientific calculators for Mathematics and Statistics paper on April 30, 2025.

However, use of calculators will not be permitted during the optional subject paper that will be held in the first shift on April 29, 2025.

Check the official notice here

Additionally, in another notice, the commission informed that the photo and signature of some candidates uploaded in the online application is unclear/unreadable and blank.

These candidates must ensure that they submit the prescribed documents/evidence to the centre superintended on April 25, 2025. These are as follows:

Candidates will have to completely fill the declaration form available on the website of the Commission bpsc.bihar.gov.in and paste their color photograph attested by a Gazetted Officer at the specified place. They will have to put their signature in Hindi and English at the specified place. Candidates will have to paste one of the two color photographs attested by a Gazetted Officer next to the specified place in their e-admit card. The second photo will be pasted in the office copy of the e-admit card before the centre superintended of the concerned examination. Candidates must bring their Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Driving License as mentioned in the online application for proof of identity. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall only after the centre superintended verifies all documents and photographs received from the candidates.

The Bihar Public Service Commission 70th Mains exam will be conducted on April 25, 2025, April 26, 2025, April 28, 2025, April 29, 2025, and on April 30, 2025, for a total of 2,035 vacancies.

Direct link to download the BPSC 70th CCE Mains Admit Card 2025

BPSC 70th CCE Mains admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the BPSC Mains admit card:

Visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Login with your username and password Click on download admit card Take a printout of the hall ticket for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.