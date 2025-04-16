RRB mock test link activated for 1376 paramedical posts, here's how to appear

Railway Recruitment Board has released the mock test link for the recruitment of RRB Paramedical categories CEN 04/24 on the official websites of RRBs. RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Mock test link activated, here's how to appear(Rajkumar)

Candidates appearing for the RRB Paramedical CBT examination scheduled to be held from April 28, 2025, to April 30, 2025, can now take advantage of the online mock test available on the official website to prepare for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and familiarise themselves with the exam environment.

The designed mock test will help candidates understand the interface of CBT, the exam pattern, and the type of questions to expect in the exam. It will also help them practice time management. Candidates can appear for the mock test through the regional RRB websites under which they have applied for.

How to appear for the Mock Test?

Visit the official website at RRBs.

On the home page, click on the CEN 04/2024 (Paramedical): Mock Test link

A new page will open, login using your details.

Appear for the test.

The online registration for RRB Paramedical started on August 8, 2024 and ended on September 16, 2024 for 20 different posts for a total of 1376 vacancies to be employed under the Ministry of Railway.

The official website will make the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates live 10 days before the exam date. The downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Aadhar linked biometrics will be done at the centre prior to entry, candidates are required to bring Aadhar along with a printout of e-Admit card at the centre. Candidates are also advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhar verification at www.rrbapply.gov.in using their credentials to smooth entry into the examination centre.

For more details refer to the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.