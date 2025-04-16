RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: "Can I submit multiple applications on RRB?," here are your important FAQs answered

Are you planning to apply for recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot but have doubts about your eligibility and other factors? The Railway Recruitment Boards have answered some important Frequently Asked Questions to guide applicants. These FAQs will not only help applicants in understanding the recruitment process in a better way but also provide a clarity on other aspects such as eligibility, documents required and more. RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Check some important FAQs released by RRBs. (Hindustan Times)

Here are some such important FAQs:

My final results are expected after closing date of online application. Can I apply?

Ans. No, candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational qualifications are not eligible to apply. Candidates should possess prescribed educational qualifications on or before the closing date of CEN.

Also read: RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for 9970 posts begins at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to apply here

2. Can Mobile be used for filling application?

Ans. Some features of application module will not work properly on mobile platform. So, it is advised to use Desktop/Laptop.

3. Can I apply and submit multiple applications to same RRB or more than one RRB?

Ans. No, you should not apply and submit Multiple applications to same RRB or more than one RRB. Submission of Multiple applications to same RRB or more than one RRB will result in the rejection of all applications and will lead to debarment from all future examinations of RRB and RRC.

4. I have undergone LASIK surgery. Am I eligible to apply?

Ans. Candidates who have undergone LASIK surgery are not eligible for posts that require Medical Standards A1. Candidates are advised to refer to Para 3.0 Note (b) of the official notification.

Also read: RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates released, check exam city and admit card details here

5. I have created an account for CEN of 2024 issued before April 2025, Should I create another account to fill up online application for this CEN?

Ans. No, candidates who have already created an account for CEN of 2024 issued before April 2025 are not required to Create an Account again. They should login using the same username and password to apply for CEN No. 01/2025 (ALP) as well.

6. Can I edit the ‘Create an Account’ details after account is created?

Ans. 12 details filled in the ’Create an Account’ form cannot be modified at any stage once the account is created.

7. What document should I produce if I have already changed my name?

Ans. Applicants must possess a Gazette Notification or any other legal document as applicable for name changes and should be submitted at the time of CBT-1, CBT-2, CBAT & DV. Date of such change or application for change should be prior to the date of submission of online application. Applicants should also have to fill the original name and the changed name during ‘Create an account’. In such cases, both the names will be reflected in the application.

Also read: WBJEE Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download

8. What should I do if I forget my password to sign into My Account?

Ans. Click on the “Forgot Password” option at “Sign into Your Account” of login page. Enter either Aadhaar number or registered email/mobile number and date of birth. The revised password will be sent to the candidate’s registered email ID only. Candidates have to login with revised password sent on their registered email.

9. My Date of Birth in Matriculation certificate is different from Aadhaar or other ID. Which Date of Birth I have to enter in application?

Ans. Before submitting the application, Date of Birth in Aadhaar or other IDs needs to be corrected. However, only Date of Birth as per Matriculation certificate to be entered in application.

10. Who are eligible for ‘Free Travel Authority’ (free Railway Pass)?

Ans. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe who have given consent for availing free travel facility only can avail ‘Free Travel Authority’ (free Railway Pass). Candidates must refer to para 17.0 (e ) of CEN.

11. Which type of signature should be uploaded?

Ans. Scanned JPG/JPEG image of candidate’s signature in running handwriting and it should not be in BLOCK/CAPITAL/DISJOINED letters (size 30 to 49KB). All dimensions for signature are displayed in the ‘Upload Profile Documents’ page with prescribed specifications.

Invalid signature (i.e., not as per prescribed specifications) such as use of nonwhite background and/or non-black colour signature, use of BLOCK/CAPITAL/DISJOINED letters instead of running hand-writing, poor resolution, incomplete image, incomplete signature, image other than signature, no signature (blank image), etc. will be rejected.

12. Who all are eligible for “Refund of examination fee”?

Ans. Candidates who attend CBT-1 only are eligible for “Refund of examination fee” (duly deducting bank charges).

For complete list of FAQs, candidates can click on this direct link.

Notably, RRBs started the registration process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Loco Pilot can find the direct link through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

The last date to apply is May 11, 2025. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is May 13, 2025.

Additionally, The modification window will open on May 14 and will close on May 23, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 9970 posts in the organisation.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.