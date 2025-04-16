WBJEE Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will release WBJEE Admit Card 2025 on April 17, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow, here's how to download

The West Bengal JEE hall ticket will be available on the website from April 17 to April 27, 2025 till 2 pm.

WBJEE 2025 examination will be held on April 27, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I will be Mathematics, and Paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry. WBJEE will be held in two shifts: Paper 1 will be held in the morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject.

Students can download and print admit cards on the notified date. Candidates must bring a printed admit card to the exam. Candidates must avoid inadvertently mutilating or tarnishing admit cards. Mutilated, deformed, or filthy admit cards may disqualify candidates.

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can check and download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.