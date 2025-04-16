Manipal Academy of Higher Education is yet to release MAHE MET Admit Card 2025. The Manipal Entrance Test Phase 1 hall tickets when released can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of MAHE at manipal.edu. MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: Where, how to check Phase 1 hall tickets when released

The Phase 1 MET will be held on April 18 and 19, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am and second shift from 1 pm.

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of MAHE at manipal.edu.

2. Click on MAHE MET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MET is the common entrance test for admission to the B.Tech and M.Tech programs. The B.Tech programs are offered by Manipal Institute of Technology (MAHE Manipal), Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMU Sikkim), Manipal University (MU) Jaipur and Manipal Institute of Technology Bengaluru (MAHE Manipal). The M.Tech programs are offered by Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) and M.E programs offered by Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS).

The entrance examination will be followed by a online BTech/MTech Common Counseling Process for MET rank holders only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHE.