Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: Where, how to check Phase 1 hall tickets when released

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 16, 2025 09:17 AM IST

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025 to be available on official website. Check how to download it when released. 

Manipal Academy of Higher Education is yet to release MAHE MET Admit Card 2025. The Manipal Entrance Test Phase 1 hall tickets when released can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of MAHE at manipal.edu.

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: Where, how to check Phase 1 hall tickets when released
MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: Where, how to check Phase 1 hall tickets when released

The Phase 1 MET will be held on April 18 and 19, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am and second shift from 1 pm.

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of MAHE at manipal.edu.

2. Click on MAHE MET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here

MET is the common entrance test for admission to the B.Tech and M.Tech programs. The B.Tech programs are offered by Manipal Institute of Technology (MAHE Manipal), Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMU Sikkim), Manipal University (MU) Jaipur and Manipal Institute of Technology Bengaluru (MAHE Manipal). The M.Tech programs are offered by Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) and M.E programs offered by Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS).

JKCET 2025 Answer Key out at jkbopee.gov.in, download link here

The entrance examination will be followed by a online BTech/MTech Common Counseling Process for MET rank holders only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: Where, how to check Phase 1 hall tickets when released
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On