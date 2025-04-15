Odisha Public Service Commission has released OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 on April 15, 2025. The admit card for Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in, download link here

The Odisha Civil Services Main examination will be held from April 19 to April 27, 2025. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exam will begin with Odia Language and English Language papers and end with Optional Subject papers I and II.

The main examination shall carry 2000 marks, including 250 marks for the Interview/Personality test. The examination will be held at five Zonal Centres of the state viz. Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

2. Click on OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks obtained by the candidates in the main examination shall determine their final ranking. Candidates shall be allotted to the various Services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preference expressed by them for the various Services and posts.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 is being conducted for 399 vacancies notified by various departments of the state government. The registration process was started on January 18 and ended on February 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

Official Notice Here