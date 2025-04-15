NEET MDS admit card 2025 today, here’s how to download it once released

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the 2025 NEET MDS exam on April 19, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download it from the official website natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS admit card 2025 today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Steps to Download NEET MDS 2025 admit card when released

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in On home page, click on examination, then on NEET MDS Now login using user ID and password Admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of hall ticket for the examination day

Important Details for NEET MDS 2025

In addition to the admit card, candidates must carry their valid photo ID card to the centre, entry without it will not be permitted. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 exam will be conducted on April 19, 2025. As per the official notification candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre from 12:00 PM, entry at the examination centre will close at 1:30 PM.

Candidates will be granted access to log in at 1:45 PM and will be allowed to log in to read instructions at 1:50 PM. The examination will start at 2:00 PM and end at 5 PM on April 19, 2025.

NEET MDS Exam Pattern

NEET MDS examination consists of two papers, Paper-A and Paper-B, with 240 MCQs to be completed in three hours.

Paper-A consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (Duration 75 minutes) from subjects such as general anatomy including embryology and histology (14 MCQs), general Human Physiology and Biochemistry (14 MCQs), General Medicine(15MCQs), General Surgery (15 MCQs) etc.

Paper-B consists of 140 MCQs (Duration 105 minutes) belonging to subjects such as Dental Materials (14 MCQs), Oral Pathology and Oral Microbiology (14 MCQs), Oral Medicine and Radiology (14 MCQs), Periodontology (14 MCQs) etc.

The exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Four marks will be allotted for each correct response, whereas one mark will be deducted for each negative mark.