The Jammu Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the answer key of the 2025 Jammu Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET), conducted on April 12, 2025. The answer key can be downloaded by all appeared candidates on the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in. JKCET 2025 Answer Key out at jkbopee.gov.in, download link here

The answer key will remain available for three days and then be removed. Candidates, who wish to challenge any answer to a question, are free to make written representation supported by proof from standard Text Books in the format available on the official website of the BOPEE and, in the BOPEE office at Srinagar / Jammu, within the stipulated time of three days and thereafter no representation will be accepted. Candidates challenging any answer must pay ₹1000 to the Board, and a revised answer key will be uploaded if needed.

The answer key includes answers to Question Booklet series A, B, C, and D, as well as 180 questions asked in the JKCET. Candidates who appeared for the test can download the answer key on the official websiteand match their answers. Candidates must know the marking scheme to calculate their marks. For each correct answer, one mark will be awarded, and for each incorrect mark, the board will deduct 0.25 marks.

The JKCET 2025 exam was held on April 12, 2025. It included three sections: physics, chemistry, and Mathematics, with 180 Multiple-Choice Questions to be completed in three hours.

Direct link to download JKCET 2025 Answer Key

JKCET 2025 Answer Key: How To Check?

Click on the JKCET engineering answer key link, on homepage The PDf answer key 2025 will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a print out for future use or reference. Can Challenge within three days.

Here’s the link to download the PDF.