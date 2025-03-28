Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) can check the schedule notice on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates released, check exam city and admit card details here(Rajkumar)

The CBT 2 examination will be held on April 22, 2025. The exam duration is for 120 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 150 questions. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post. Virtual calculator will be made available on the Computer Monitor during 2nd Stage CBT.

The exam city and date link will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

Short listing of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT exam shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in the 1st Stage CBT Exam.

The recruitment process will consist of the following stages: the first stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 7951 posts, out of which 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.