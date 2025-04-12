Menu Explore
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for 9970 posts begins at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 12, 2025 02:06 PM IST

RRB has started the registration process for ALP posts on April 12, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards has started the registration process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Loco Pilot can find the direct link through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for 9970 posts begins, link here (Rajkumar)
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for 9970 posts begins, link here (Rajkumar)

The last date to apply is May 11, 2025. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is May 13, 2025. The modification window will open on May 14 and will close on May 23, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualifications through the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of First Stage CBT (CBT-1), Second Stage CBT (CBT-2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

Examination Fee

For all candidates: 500/-.

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC): 250/-. Only ONLINE fee payment through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. The candidate shall bear all applicable service charges.

All candidates must clearly mention their bank details in their application form (viz., Name of Bank, Name of Account Holder, Account Number and IFSC Code) for receiving the refundable portion of their examination fee (i.e., Rs. 400/- or Rs. 250/- as applicable minus bank charges).

Detailed Notification

Direct link to apply here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Registration for 9970 posts begins at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to apply here
Exam and College Guide
