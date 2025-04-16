TS TET June 2025: TGTET registration begins at tgtet.aptonline.in, direct link to apply here

Department of School Education, Telangana has started the registration process for TS TET June 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in. TS TET June 2025: TGTET registration begins, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is April 30, 2025. The TG TET hall ticket will be available for download from June 9, 2025 onwards.

The examination will be held between June 15 to June 30, 2025. TGTET-JUNE-2025 shall be conducted Online as Computer Based Test (CBT) in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

There will be two papers of the TGTET, Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII shall have to appear for both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

TS TET June 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

2. Click on TS TET June 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for TGTET-JUNE-2025 is Rs. 750.00 for either only Paper I or only Paper II and Rs.1000 for those appearing for both Papers I and II. Candidates can pay the exam fee through Online payment option provided at the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG TET.