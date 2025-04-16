Menu Explore
IIT Delhi Prof. Manmohan Prasad Gupta to take charge as new director of IIM Lucknow

ByNilesh Mathur
Apr 16, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Prof. Gupta is a distinguished faculty member at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi's Professor Manmohan Prasad Gupta will soon become the Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. The institute announced this in a brief press release on Wednesday.

Professor Gupta will succeed Prof. Archana Shukla, currently the Director-in-charge of IIM Lucknow. (dms.iitd.ac.in)
Professor Gupta will succeed Prof. Archana Shukla, currently the Director-in-charge of IIM Lucknow. (dms.iitd.ac.in)

“IIM Lucknow is pleased to announce that Prof. Manmohan Prasad Gupta, currently serving as Professor at IIT Delhi, shall be taking charge as the institute's Director shortly,” the official statement read.

Who is Professor Manmohan Prasad Gupta

Prof. Gupta is a distinguished faculty member at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi. He earned his B.Tech from Harcourt Butler Technical University (formerly Harcourt Butler Technological Institute), Kanpur. He then completed his M.Tech (1985) and Ph.D. (1990) from IIT Delhi.

Prof. Gupta began his academic career at IIT Roorkee, where he served as a Lecturer from 1990 to 1996 and as an Assistant Professor from 1996 to 1997. He joined IIT Delhi in 1997 as an Assistant Professor and has remained with the institute since then. He was promoted to Professor and has been on the HAG (Higher Administrative Grade) scale since 2017. He currently holds the Modi Foundation Chair Professorship at IIT Delhi.

Who will Professor Manmohan Prasad Gupta succeed

Professor Gupta will succeed Prof. Archana Shukla, currently the Director-in-charge of IIM Lucknow. She was reappointed to this role on 4 April 2024, following the completion of her five-year term. Her reappointment was made by the Chairperson of the IIM Lucknow Board of Governors, N. Chandrasekaran, and is effective until a regular Director is appointed.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education / education news / IIT Delhi Prof. Manmohan Prasad Gupta to take charge as new director of IIM Lucknow
