List of government jobs to apply for this week
The following is a list of some government jobs to apply for between April 14 to 20.
This week (April 14 to 20) provides aspirants to move one step closer to securing a government job as many organisations will be accepting online applications. The following is a list of some government jobs to apply for between April 14 to 20. The last date, official website and the link to check the detailed articles are given in the table.
Government jobs to apply for between April 14 and 20
|Name of post/service
|Website
|Last date to apply
|More details
|CCI Manager, Engineer recruitment
|Offline process
|April 16
|Click here
|APSC prelims
|apsc.nic.in
|April 29
|Click here
|APSC Agricultural Development Officer
|apsc.nic.in
|April 19
|Click here
|RRB ALP
|rrbapply.gov.in
|May 13
|Click here
|Bihar Police Constable
|csbc.bihar.gov.in
|April 18
|Click here
|Bihar Home Guard
|onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in
|April 16
|Click here
|Bank of Baroda HR recruitment
|bankofbaroda.in
|April 15
|Click here
|IDBI Bank SCO recruitment
|idbibank.in
|April 20
|Click here
|India Exim Bank Management Trainee and other posts recruitment
|eximbankindia.in
|April 15
|Click here
|ITDC General Manager and other posts recruitment
|itdc.co.in/careers
|April 30
|Click here
|DRDO ARDE Apprentice recruitment
|apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
|April 20
|Click here
|UPSC recruitment for Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts
|upsc.gov.in
|May 1
|Click here
|Brahmaputra Board recruitment for various posts
|Check official website for more details or click on the next link
|Click here
|Vasant Kanya Mahavidyala, Kamachha, Varanasi Assistant Professor (women candidates only) recruitment
|Offline process. Click on the more details section for further information
|May 1
|Click here
|FSSAI Administrative Officer and other posts
|fssai.gov.in
|April 30
|Click here
Candidates can check the Hindustan Times Employment News page for latest updates for recruitment notifications, recruitment exams, results and more information.
