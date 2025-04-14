Menu Explore
List of government jobs to apply for this week

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2025 04:50 PM IST

The following is a list of some government jobs to apply for between April 14 to 20.

This week (April 14 to 20) provides aspirants to move one step closer to securing a government job as many organisations will be accepting online applications. The following is a list of some government jobs to apply for between April 14 to 20. The last date, official website and the link to check the detailed articles are given in the table.

Government jobs you can apply for this week (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Government jobs you can apply for this week (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Government jobs to apply for between April 14 and 20

Name of post/serviceWebsiteLast date to applyMore details
CCI Manager, Engineer recruitmentOffline processApril 16Click here
APSC prelimsapsc.nic.inApril 29Click here
APSC Agricultural Development Officerapsc.nic.inApril 19Click here
RRB ALPrrbapply.gov.inMay 13Click here
Bihar Police Constablecsbc.bihar.gov.inApril 18Click here
Bihar Home Guardonlinebhg.bihar.gov.inApril 16Click here
Bank of Baroda HR recruitmentbankofbaroda.inApril 15Click here
IDBI Bank SCO recruitmentidbibank.inApril 20Click here
India Exim Bank Management Trainee and other posts recruitmenteximbankindia.inApril 15Click here
ITDC General Manager and other posts recruitmentitdc.co.in/careersApril 30Click here
DRDO ARDE Apprentice recruitmentapprenticeshipindia.gov.inApril 20Click here
UPSC recruitment for Assistant Public Prosecutor and other postsupsc.gov.inMay 1Click here
Brahmaputra Board recruitment for various postsCheck official website for more details or click on the next linkClick here
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyala, Kamachha, Varanasi Assistant Professor (women candidates only) recruitmentOffline process. Click on the more details section for further informationMay 1Click here
FSSAI Administrative Officer and other postsfssai.gov.inApril 30Click here

Candidates can check the Hindustan Times Employment News page for latest updates for recruitment notifications, recruitment exams, results and more information.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
