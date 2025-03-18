Menu Explore
Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Agriculture graduates can apply for 195 vacancies, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2025 09:17 PM IST

APSC Agricultural Development Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligible candidates can apply up to April 17 using the link given at apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in.

APSC Agricultural Development Officer Recruitment 2025: Assam Public Service Commission has opened the online application window for Agricultural Development Officer vacancies under the state's Agriculture Department. Eligible candidates can apply up to April 17 using the link given at apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in. The deadline to pay the application fee is April 19.

APSC Recruitment 2025: Agriculture graduates can apply for 195 vacancies
APSC Recruitment 2025: Agriculture graduates can apply for 195 vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill 195 vacancies. Interested candidates can check the category-wise break-up of vacancies on the official notification.

APSC Agricultural Development Officer Recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply

APSC Agricultural Development Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must be Indian citizens as defined in Articles 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India and permanent residents of Assam. Candidates must upload a copy of the valid permanent resident certificate issued in Assam for educational purpose or employment exchange registration certificate as proof of residency,

In addition, candidates must pass the BSc in Agriculture or an equivalent degree recognised by the Assam government.

The applicant should not be less than 21 and not more than 38 years old on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit will be relaxed in the case of reserved category candidates as per rules.

The candidates will also have to submit a declaration regarding "The Small Family Norms" in Form-A at the time of applying for the post.

Application fees for different categories are:

General: 297.20 (including the processing fee and the taxable amount on the processing fee)

2 OBC/MOBC: 197.20 (including the processing fee and the taxable amount on the processing fee)

3. SC/ST/BPL/PwBD: 47.20 (including the processing fee and the taxable amount on the processing fee)

