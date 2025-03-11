Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eagle-eyed Instagram users spot grammatical error in IPS officer’s Instagram video

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 11, 2025 03:30 PM IST

IPS officer Sameer Sharma's motivational video gained 9 million views, inspiring UPSC aspirants. However, viewers pointed out a grammatical error in his video.

For many UPSC aspirants, the journey to cracking one of the country’s toughest exams is riddled with self-doubt, setbacks, and emotional turmoil. IPS officer Sameer Sharma knows this struggle all too well. From scoring just 34% in Class 11 to accumulating 24 backlogs during his engineering days, Sharma’s journey to cracking UPSC civil services examination was anything but smooth.

IPS Sameer Sharma shared a motivational video for UPSC aspirants(Instagram/@sameersharma.ips)
IPS Sameer Sharma shared a motivational video for UPSC aspirants(Instagram/@sameersharma.ips)

Sharing his experience on Instagram, Sharma emphasised that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is not just a test of knowledge but an emotional battle that must be won. He distilled his 18-month preparation into four key lessons for aspirants. However, some eagle-eyed Instagram users were amused to see a grammatical error in the video. Read on to find out more.

IPS officer Sameer Sharma’s guide to cracking UPSC:

Emotional Resilience: Sharma believes that the biggest fight was with his own doubts and fears. Controlling emotions and maintaining focus proved to be the game-changer in his preparation. He advises aspirants to develop mental toughness and not let setbacks shake their confidence.

Crisis to Comeback: Failure is inevitable, but it is how one responds that defines success. The IPS officer said he faced “multiple setbacks” but viewed every crisis as an opportunity to rise stronger. He encourages aspirants to embrace challenges as learning experiences.

Consistency Over Perfection: Despite starting “from zero,” Sharma made small daily efforts that eventually built his foundation. He stresses the importance of consistency over the pursuit of perfection, stating that gradual improvement is key to clearing the exam.

Mindset is Everything: According to Sharma, self-belief played a crucial role in his journey. Even when nothing seemed to work, his unwavering belief in himself made all the difference. He urges aspirants to develop a strong, positive mindset and push forward despite the odds.

Take a look at his video below:

The IPS officer’s video has gone viral with over 9 million views and hundreds of comments. Many UPSC aspirants thanked him for the life lessons, while others praised his journey.

“One of the greatest comebacks of all time,” wrote one person. Another asked the IPS officer to share his strategy for studying.

The error

However, more than a few Instagram users spotted a grammatical error in Sharma’s video. They pointed out that in the fourth slide, he mistakenly wrote: “Do not heard about UPSC 18 months before exam.”

Sharma presumably wanted to say that he “Had not heard about UPSC till 18 months before the exam.”

The error did not go unnoticed, with several comments pointing it out. “IPS mein English subject nahi hota kay? (Is English not a subject required for becoming an IPS?)” mocked one Instagran user.

“4th slide me grammar galat hai, IPS? (fourth slide has wrong grammar, IPS?),” another asked.

Several people simply commented “Do not heard” to make the IPS officer aware of his oversight.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On