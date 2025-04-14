CCI Recruitment 2025: Notification for Manager, Engineer vacancies out at cciltd.in

Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Limited is accepting online applications for various managerial and engineer roles. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to 5 pm on April 16. This is the deadline for receiving applications, and the process is offline. CCI Recruitment 2025: Notification for Manager, Engineer vacancies released(Representative Image/Pixabay)

Candidates need to send their duly completed forms by ordinary post, with the cover super scribed “Application for the post of ______ ” to this address:

Addl. General Manager (HR), Cement Corporation of India Limited,

Post Box No.: 3061,

Lodhi Road Post Office, New Delhi-110003.

Also read: ITDC Recruitment 2025: Apply for post of Deputy Gen. Manager, Chef, Assistant Managers and more, check eligibility

Vacancy details

Name of post Discipline Number of vacancies Upper age limit Minimum post-qualification experiance Tentative place of posting Aditional General Manager Production 1 50 16 Tandur Aditional General Manager Mechanical 2 50 16 Tandur / Bokajan Dy. General Manager Production 1 48 14 Tandur / Rajban Dy. General Manager Mechanical 4 48 14 Tandur / Bokajan / Rajban DGM MM 1 48 14 Tandur / Bokajan Senior Manager E&I 2 46 12 Tandur / Bokajan Dy. General Manager E&I 1 42 5 Tandur Engineer E&I 1 35 2 Rajban Engineer Mining 1 35 2 Bokajan View All Prev Next

The cut-off date for determining the age limit and experience will be September 16, 2024.

The appointment will be purely on fixed-term contract basis (whichever is applicable), and it is not permanent in nature. This engagement will not entitle any candidate to claim for regular/permanent employment in the company, CCI said.

The initial tenure would be for one year, which can be extended for another 3 years, based on the performance of the candidate. The contract may also be terminated by giving one month’s notice/contractual fee and 15 days’ notice/ contractual fee, it added.

Also read: CPCB recruiting for various vacancies; direct link and other details

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

The eligible candidates shortlisted for the posts will be called for an Interview based on the declaration made in the application form. They will have to produce the original documents in the support of meeting eligibility conditions.

For more details, check the notice here.