Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
CCI Recruitment 2025: Notification for Manager, Engineer vacancies out at cciltd.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2025 02:37 PM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to 5 pm on April 16.

Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Limited is accepting online applications for various managerial and engineer roles. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to 5 pm on April 16. This is the deadline for receiving applications, and the process is offline.

CCI Recruitment 2025: Notification for Manager, Engineer vacancies released
CCI Recruitment 2025: Notification for Manager, Engineer vacancies released(Representative Image/Pixabay)

Candidates need to send their duly completed forms by ordinary post, with the cover super scribed “Application for the post of ______ ” to this address:

Addl. General Manager (HR), Cement Corporation of India Limited,

Post Box No.: 3061,

Lodhi Road Post Office, New Delhi-110003.

Vacancy details

Name of postDisciplineNumber of vacanciesUpper age limitMinimum post-qualification experianceTentative place of posting
Aditional General ManagerProduction150 16Tandur
Aditional General ManagerMechanical25016Tandur / Bokajan
Dy. General ManagerProduction14814Tandur / Rajban
Dy. General ManagerMechanical44814Tandur / Bokajan / Rajban
DGMMM14814Tandur / Bokajan
Senior ManagerE&I24612Tandur / Bokajan
Dy. General ManagerE&I1425Tandur
EngineerE&I1352Rajban
EngineerMining1352Bokajan

The cut-off date for determining the age limit and experience will be September 16, 2024.

The appointment will be purely on fixed-term contract basis (whichever is applicable), and it is not permanent in nature. This engagement will not entitle any candidate to claim for regular/permanent employment in the company, CCI said.

The initial tenure would be for one year, which can be extended for another 3 years, based on the performance of the candidate. The contract may also be terminated by giving one month’s notice/contractual fee and 15 days’ notice/ contractual fee, it added.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

The eligible candidates shortlisted for the posts will be called for an Interview based on the declaration made in the application form. They will have to produce the original documents in the support of meeting eligibility conditions.

For more details, check the notice here.

Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
