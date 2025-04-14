ITDC Recruitment 2025: Apply for post of Deputy Gen. Manager, Chef, Assistant Managers and more, check eligibility

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is accepting applications for various posts on a direct recruitment basis. Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online on the official website of ITDC at itdc.co.in/careers. ITDC Recruitment 2025: Applications are underway post of Deputy General Manager, Chef, Assistant Managers and more.

The last date to submit applications is April 30, 2025.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment is being conducted for 11 designations, each having its own number of posts. The details are mentioned below:

1. Dy. General Manager (Ashok Travel & Tours)

Vacancies: 2

Pay scale: Rs. 70,000- 2,00,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 45 years

2. Manager (F&A)

Vacancies: 1

Pay scale: 50,000- 1,60,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 35 years

3. Assistant Manager (Hotel Operation)

Vacancies: 5

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

4. Chef

Vacancies: 4

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

5. Assistant Manager (AITD)

Vacancies: 2

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

6. Assistant Manager (Events)

Vacancies: 3

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

7. Assistant Manager (MM&D)

Vacancies: 2

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

8. Assistant Manager (HR)

Vacancies: 3

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

9. Assistant Manager (Ashok Travel & Tours)

Vacancies: 1

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

10.Assistant Manager (Legal)

Vacancies: 1

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

11. Assistant Company Secretary

Vacancies: 2

Pay scale: . 40,000- 1,40,000

Max age limit as on April 1, 2025: 30 years

For qualifications and experience required, candidates are advised to refer to official advertisement

How to apply

Interested candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the ITDC Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website at itdc.co.in/careers The candidate should possess the following and keep the same handy while applying online:

(i) Valid email ID and mobile no.

(ii) The candidate should have scanned copy of latest passport photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format (size not exceeding 1 MB) ready for uploading before applying on-line. Size of the photo should be 450 pixels (H) x 350 pixels (W). Size of signature file should be 200 pixels (H) x 600 pixels (W)

3. After submitting online application, application form generated by the system with unique registration number will be sent to candidate’s email id. Candidates should keep the form with them for future reference.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500 (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). Candidates belonging to SC/ST & PwD category are exempted from payment of application fee.

It may be mentioned here that candidates are not required to submit hard copy of application form to ITDC at any stage.

For more related details, candidates are advised to go through the advertisement given above. They may also visit the official website.