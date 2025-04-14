Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 today at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release answer keys for the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments today, April 14. When released, candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit card from the official website, slprbassam.in. Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 today (HT file)

The written test was held on April 6.

SLPRB said that soft copies of all four sets of question papers and the answer keys will be made available on the website at 11 am today.

It added that candidates who want to obtain scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets can download it on the payment of ₹50. The login credentials required are application ID and date of birth.

Those who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it using the same portal on the payment of ₹500 per question.

“Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void. If the justification for challenging a particular Answer key is found valid by the expert Committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of Rs. 500/- will be refunded to the source from where the amount was paid. All the Objections shall be placed before a committee of Academic Expert and the decision of this Committee shall be final and no further communication shall be entertained,” the board said.

Also read: Assam Board 10th Result 2025: SEBA Assam HSLC results declared, 63.98% students pass

Additional results for PET

Ahead of the written test, SLPRB announced additional results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment examination.

Additional results did not impact already-qualified candidates, but more candidates became eligible for the written examination.

In the official notification, SLPRB said the additional result was been announced due to a logical sequencing error that affected the cut-off marks.

“A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023,” SLPRB said.

“After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates,” it added.