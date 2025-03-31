Assam Police Constable PET additional result out, more candidates eligible for written test

Assam Police Constable Result 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced additional result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can check it on slprbassam.in. Assam Police Constable PET additional result out, more candidates eligible for written examination (PTI)

Check additional result here.

Although the PET results of the already-qualified candidates have not changed, more candidates are now eligible to take the written examination.

Also read: Assam Police Constable Result: SLPRB Assam Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test results declared, direct link here

SLPRB said the additional result has been announced due to a logical sequencing error that affected the cut-off marks.

“A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023,” SLPRB said.

“After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates,” it added.

The commission will release admit cards for the written test tomorrow, April 1. Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on March 17 and the exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. The exam date was also postponed to April 6.

SLPRB then said the exam was postponed due to administrative reasons.

“It is hereby informed to all Concerned that due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on 23-03-2025, will now be held on 06-04-2025. Eligible Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards for the Written Test from 11 AM of 01-04-2025,” SLPRB had said.

Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 tomorrow using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

On the exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.

They have to read and follow all the instructions given on the admit card.

SLPRB also clarified that candidates can not appear for the written test at an exam centre different than the one allotted to him/her and mentioned on the admit card.

The written exam will be held for these posts-

The written exam will be held for the following posts-

Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies

Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies

Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy

Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 204

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 262

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies

Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy

Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies

Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies

Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies

Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies

Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies

Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies

Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy