Assam Board 10th Result 2025: SEBA Assam HSLC results declared, 63.98% students pass

Assam State School Education Board, ASSEB has declared Assam Board 10th Result 2025 on April 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Matric board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates Assam Board 10th Result 2025: SEBA Assam HSLC results out, ... % students pass

This year the overall pass percentage is 63.98%. The pass percentage of boys is 67.59% and pass percentage of girls is 61.09%.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can download their digital mode of marksheets through websites or can view their marksheets through mobile app from 10.30 am. To download the marks sheet, students must enter their roll and number.

SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025: Assam Board HSLC results out, here's how to check marks

The mobile app to download the results is ASSEB results. Narayani Edusols developed this mobile app and contains some other features that provide additional information to the candidates.

The date for providing the hard copy of the certificate cum mark sheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. A hard copy of the marks sheet to fail candidates will not be provided. However, if any failed candidate desires to obtain the hard copy of marksheet shall have to apply at Board office, separately.

Assam Board 10th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of SEBA Asssam at sebaonline.org.

2. Click on Assam HSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ASEEB.